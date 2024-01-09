Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,436 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,536 in the last 365 days.

Translate.One Broadens Global Network with Acquisition of Balthasar Ltd.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a distinguished global language service and technology company and a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US, is thrilled to announce its successful acquisition of Balthasar Ltd. This strategic venture aims to fortify Trustpoint.One's standing as a premier worldwide provider of top-tier legal and language solutions.

"We extend a warm welcome to Balthasar into the Translate.One family," remarked Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. "Balthasar's steadfast dedication to delivering high-quality technical translation services aligns seamlessly with our European operations, significantly enhancing our capacity to offer exceptional customer service, especially in the highly technical translation sphere."

Balthasar Ltd. has consistently excelled in providing technical translation services to the British and German markets. The acquisition will empower Balthasar with enhanced support and technology-driven solutions from Translate.One, ensuring the continuity of their exceptional service for years to come.

Heike Held, Managing Director of Balthasar, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "This marks an exciting chapter for Balthasar. We're eager to combine our expertise with Translate.One's resources to further elevate our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients."

For further information and inquiries, please contact Translate.One at Marketing@trustpoint.one.

**About Translate.One:**
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.

**About Balthasar Ltd.:**
Established in 2000, Balthasar has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of translation services, specializing in the Industrial market space with a focus on the HVAC and Renewables sectors. The acquisition by Translate.One marks a significant milestone in Balthasar's pursuit of excellence in language solutions.

Stefanie Cerio
Trustpoint.One
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Translate.One Broadens Global Network with Acquisition of Balthasar Ltd.

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more