Translate.One Broadens Global Network with Acquisition of Balthasar Ltd.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Translate.One, a distinguished global language service and technology company and a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US, is thrilled to announce its successful acquisition of Balthasar Ltd. This strategic venture aims to fortify Trustpoint.One's standing as a premier worldwide provider of top-tier legal and language solutions.
"We extend a warm welcome to Balthasar into the Translate.One family," remarked Peter Smith, President of Translate.One. "Balthasar's steadfast dedication to delivering high-quality technical translation services aligns seamlessly with our European operations, significantly enhancing our capacity to offer exceptional customer service, especially in the highly technical translation sphere."
Balthasar Ltd. has consistently excelled in providing technical translation services to the British and German markets. The acquisition will empower Balthasar with enhanced support and technology-driven solutions from Translate.One, ensuring the continuity of their exceptional service for years to come.
Heike Held, Managing Director of Balthasar, expressed enthusiasm about the merger, stating, "This marks an exciting chapter for Balthasar. We're eager to combine our expertise with Translate.One's resources to further elevate our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients."
For further information and inquiries, please contact Translate.One at Marketing@trustpoint.one.
**About Translate.One:**
Translate.One stands as a global leader in language services and technology, operating as a division of one of the largest integrated legal solutions providers in the US. Committed to excellence, Translate.One offers a diverse array of language solutions tailored to meet the unique requirements of its clients worldwide.
**About Balthasar Ltd.:**
Established in 2000, Balthasar has earned a reputation as a trusted provider of translation services, specializing in the Industrial market space with a focus on the HVAC and Renewables sectors. The acquisition by Translate.One marks a significant milestone in Balthasar's pursuit of excellence in language solutions.
