Training Workshop on Strengthening World Heritage Site Management Planning in Egypt and for the ‘Ancient Thebes with its Necropolis' in particular.

A training workshop on strengthening World Heritage site management planning in Egypt took place in Luxor, Egypt, from 10 to 14 December 2023. Focusing on the site ‘Ancient Thebes with its Necropolis’ in particular, the workshop provided site managers and practitioners concerned with the management, conservation and planning of World Heritage sites in Egypt, with a global perspective on heritage management.

Organized by UNESCO in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of Egypt and ICOMOS, the five-day workshop brought together over 30 participants. Structured around the Enhancing our Heritage Toolkit 2.0 published by UNESCO, ICCROM, ICOMOS and IUCN (2023), the workshop provided the participants with the necessary tools to enhance their knowledge and skills in site management, notably through a better understanding of the values and socio-ecological context of World Heritage sites, the importance of inclusive and participatory planning, and the effectiveness of a comprehensive management cycle. Among other issues addressed during the workshop, such as in relation to tourism management, risk preparedness, and heritage impact assessments, participants studied strategies for effective coordination and explored approaches to allocate necessary resources efficiently. Best practices and case studies from various World Heritage sites enriched the discussion on effective management practices and potential challenges. A site visit with practical exercises allowed the participants to apply the knowledge gained in real-life scenarios and develop practical solutions.

Support for the organization of the workshop was provided by the Government of France in the framework of the project “Enhancing Capacities for the Protection of World Heritage Properties in Egypt.”