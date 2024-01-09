John Giordano Joins Steelhead Productions as Chief Operating Officer

Exhibit firm expands its executive team to keep pace with tremendous growth

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steelhead Productions, a premier event, exhibit, and marketing services provider, is pleased to announce the addition of John Giordano as Chief Operations Officer. The exhibit firm experienced tremendous growth in 2023 and is excited to continue building a team that provides world-class service to its clientele. A crucial element of success at Steelhead is maintaining a strong sense of culture and working toward a shared vision. In addition to Giordano’s extensive experience in the trade show industry, his values and enthusiastic growth strategies will help Steelhead advance in 2024.

With decades of experience in the trade show industry, most recently as Vice President of Operations at Freeman Company, Giordano remains optimistic about the fast-paced environment and the positive trends he’s seen in recent years. In an industry notorious for waste, Giordano looks forward to contributing to a B-Corp-certified company that actively takes steps toward diminishing its carbon footprint.

Giordano explains why Steelhead is a great fit for his skillset and leadership philosophy: “Steelhead has a clear emphasis on culture and shared team values. I strive to be a leader who invests in elevating employees and giving them the opportunity to grow. When your employees believe in the values of the company, you not only find success in your business model but are also able to prioritize giving back to the community and environment. I’m really excited to be a part of Steelhead Productions and look forward to the opportunity for us to grow together as a business and team.”

Previously, Giordano worked with large-scale, high-performing teams at the center of some of the largest trade shows, conventions, and corporate events in North America. Steelhead CEO Sean Combs relates how Giordano’s operational and leadership experience will be a staple in Steelhead’s continued success: “Steelhead has always placed a premium on execution. What good is an idea if you can’t execute it? Adding John and his vast experience in all aspects of operations as our COO allows us to think big and boldly for our clients, confidently delivering our solutions with the excellence we are known for. We could not be more excited to welcome John’s expertise and, more importantly, his character to the Steelhead team.”

As Steelhead Productions embraces this new chapter with John Giordano at the helm of operations, the company is poised for unparalleled growth and innovation in the trade show industry. Giordano's appointment is not just a testament to his illustrious career and deep industry knowledge but also a clear indication of Steelhead's commitment to excellence, sustainability, and a culture that fosters both personal and professional growth. With a proven track record of leading teams to success and a shared vision of making meaningful contributions to the community and the environment, Giordano is set to steer Steelhead Productions toward a future where creativity, efficiency, and responsibility are at the forefront of every experience.

About Steelhead Productions

Steelhead Productions designs and produces branded environments for trade shows and other temporary marketing events. Our company and services exist to support the brand’s event marketing professionals. We believe we are in the Human-to-Human business rather than the more typical B2B model. Event marketers constantly seek innovative strategies to elevate their brands using live marketing events. Doing so consistently promotes their success and shines a light on the brand and the brilliant marketing minds behind them—our customers.