Walker's Way: An Inspirational Story Lights Up Times Square

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bustling streets of New York City are about to witness a beacon of inspiration. On January 14th, Times Square will feature a short video trailer of "Walker's Way: How Are You Walking In Your Life?" by Claudette Carter. This showcase, set against the backdrop of the city’s vibrant energy, is located at 1560 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Street, right above the Pelé store. The trailer brings to light the profound narrative of the book, inviting passersby to delve into a story of faith, courage, and humility.

"Walker's Way" chronicles the life of Walker Carter, an individual who, despite the hurdles of racism and socio-economic challenges, embodied the teachings of Jesus. His life as a stellar athlete, respected First Class Lineman at PECO Energy, and a coach, serves as a testament to his unwavering spirit and commitment to walking in the path of love and respect for all.

The author, Claudette Coleman Carter, along with her family, will be present at Times Square to witness the feature of the trailer. As a renowned figure in community service and the arts, her role as the Executive Director of Spotlight Productions led to the creation of an award-winning TV series and documentaries addressing social issues. Her literary works have inspired popular films, and as Angelladywriter on HubPages, she continues to inspire thousands with her spiritually uplifting articles.

This billboard feature of "Walker's Way" at Times Square is a unique opportunity for the masses to get a glimpse of Walker Carter’s inspiring journey. It is a story that resonates with universal themes of overcoming adversity, embracing love beyond boundaries, and living a life anchored in faith and service.

Claudette Carter, accompanied by her family, extends a virtual invitation to the global audience to witness the trailer of "Walker's Way." "This feature at Times Square is a symbol of hope and inspiration," says Claudette Carter. "It encapsulates the essence of Walker's life and his indomitable spirit. I am excited for my family and me to share this moment with the public and for people to experience a piece of his journey through this trailer."

As the bright lights of Times Square shine on January 14th, "Walker's Way" will stand as a reminder of the power of resilience and the beauty of a life lived in service to others. It's more than just a book trailer; it's an invitation to walk in the way of love and purpose, as Walker Carter did.

For those inspired by the trailer and eager to delve deeper into Walker's extraordinary life, "Walker's Way" is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and major online bookstores worldwide.