Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash *Updated*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24B3000075

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Criss

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 at approximately 1204 Hours

STREET: Vermont Route 9

TOWN: Searsburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rake Branch Trail

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop with slush on shoulders

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Titus Judd

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Merrimack, NH

INJURIES: Severe leg injury with other non-life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: RAM

VEHICLE MODEL: Promaster City

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front-end damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injury on Vermont Route 9 near Rake Branch Trail in the Town of Searsburg. Upon arrival, investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on VT Route 9 before the crash occurred. It was discovered V#1 traveled outside the westbound fog line and into the snow-covered embankment. V#1 traveled through the embankment until it collided head-on with a tree. V#1 sustained heavy front-end damage and was inoperable from the scene. Heartwellville Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.

Due to the force of the crash, operator one, Titus Judd (20) from Merrimack, New Hampshire, suffered what appeared to be a broken right femur and other non-life-threatening injuries. Judd was swiftly transported to Albany Medical Center by the Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad to receive medical attention.

Vermont Route 9 was shut down to one lane of travel briefly and was reponed to normal flow once V#1 was towed from the scene.

The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Deerfield Valley Rescue and Heartwellville Towing.

