Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash *Updated*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24B3000075
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8
DATE/TIME: 01/08/2024 at approximately 1204 Hours
STREET: Vermont Route 9
TOWN: Searsburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rake Branch Trail
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop with slush on shoulders
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Titus Judd
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Merrimack, NH
INJURIES: Severe leg injury with other non-life-threatening injuries
HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: RAM
VEHICLE MODEL: Promaster City
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy front-end damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injury on Vermont Route 9 near Rake Branch Trail in the Town of Searsburg. Upon arrival, investigation revealed Vehicle #1 was traveling westbound on VT Route 9 before the crash occurred. It was discovered V#1 traveled outside the westbound fog line and into the snow-covered embankment. V#1 traveled through the embankment until it collided head-on with a tree. V#1 sustained heavy front-end damage and was inoperable from the scene. Heartwellville Towing removed the vehicle from the scene.
Due to the force of the crash, operator one, Titus Judd (20) from Merrimack, New Hampshire, suffered what appeared to be a broken right femur and other non-life-threatening injuries. Judd was swiftly transported to Albany Medical Center by the Deerfield Valley Rescue Squad to receive medical attention.
Vermont Route 9 was shut down to one lane of travel briefly and was reponed to normal flow once V#1 was towed from the scene.
The Vermont State Police were assisted at the scene by Deerfield Valley Rescue and Heartwellville Towing.
From: Criss, Ryan
Sent: Monday, January 8, 2024 15:46
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash
