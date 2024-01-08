Hydro-Blok Announces Joint Venture with Rojana Group to Propel Global Expansion

Rojana and Hydro-Blok signed the joint venture agreement. Rojana former Chairman signed the first business deal between Thailand and China with Minister of Commerce of China. Both prime ministers of Thailand and China witnessed this historical moment. Hydro-Blok's China New Manufacturing Base Under Construction

Hydro-Blok is excited to announce a joint venture with the esteemed Rojana Group, a prominent player in Thailand's business landscape.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hydro-Blok, a leading provider of foam-based building panels, innovative waterproofing, and installation solutions, is excited to announce a joint venture with the esteemed Rojana Group, a prominent player in Thailand's business landscape.

Rojana Group is a legendary business leader in Southeast Asia and the biggest industrial park developer in Thailand. The business empire consists of electrical power stations, power grips, real estate, building materials chain stores, and pharmaceutical factories. It owns hundreds of square miles of a developed industrial park, and the factories operating in its industrial park contribute nearly 70% of Thailand's GDP.

Rojana Group represents the government of Thailand to sign the first business cooperation deal with China in near history. The former chairman of Rojana, Mr. Direk Vinichbutr, signed the agreement with Mr. Long Yong Tu, the minister of commerce of China, who facilitated China's joining of the WTO. Both prime ministers of Thailand and China witnessed the historical moment.

With Rojana's joint venture, Hydro-Blok will open the door to the Japanese market with the assistance of Nippon Steel, which is Japan’s largest steelmaker and the third-largest leading steel producer in the world. Nippon Steel is Rojana's second-largest shareholder.

Recently, United States Steel agreed to be acquired by Nippon Steel in a $14.1 billion deal that would give the Japanese corporation a major role in U.S. steelmaking and end the independence of one of America’s oldest, most storied industrial enterprises.

In addition to the synergy of global reach and Innovation and Technology Integration of the Joint Venture, both parties have a strong Commitment to Sustainability, as the joint venture will actively pursue eco-friendly practices in product development, manufacturing, and distribution, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future.

Future plans of the joint venture include substantial investments in building a 1,000,000 sq ft modern facility in one of Rojana’s industrial parks to meet future capacity needs for the fast-growing demand in the waterproofing, energy saving, and environmentally product line. The completion of the facility will significantly enhance the security of Hydro-Blok’s global supply chain as a global company.

HYDRO-BLOK building panels are lightweight, waterproof, moisture-proof, mold-proof, heat insulation, sound insulation, and easy to cut without any dust, thus having been used widely in roofing, exterior and interior walls, floor underlayment, waterproof shower systems, outdoor furniture; the application is only limited to your imaginations.

Mr. Peter Chen, President at Hydro-Blok, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This joint venture represents a powerful union of expertise, innovation, and a shared vision for the future. Together with Rojana Group, we are confident in our ability to redefine industry standards and exceed customer expectations on a global scale."

The collaboration with Rojana represents a significant milestone in Hydro-Blok’s market expansion journey and signifies a pivotal step in the construction sector. Hydro-Blok and Rojana Group anticipate a seamless integration process, with both teams working collaboratively to unlock new possibilities and drive success.



About Hydro-Blok:

HYDRO-BLOK was founded with the goal of transforming how contractors and homeowners perceive modern shower systems. By combining design, engineering, market experience, and high-tech manufacturing, HYDRO-BLOK has developed a cost-effective and easy-to-install system, establishing a unique position in the marketplace. Over the past decade, Hydro-Blok has leveraged technology and automation to continually enhance product quality and control pricing, becoming a trusted partner to thousands of contractors and DIY customers worldwide. Future plans include substantial investments in automation, technology, and infrastructure to meet future capacity needs.

For more information about HYDRO-BLOK and its products, please visit www.hydroblok.com.

