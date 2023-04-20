Hydroblok Grand International Inc. New Factory Facility in Bangkok, Thailand The new manufacturing facility planned in Bangkok Thailand

HYDRO-BLOK Becomes a Member of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA), following industry standards and best practices for tile installation and waterproofing

HAZELWOOD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDRO-BLOK, a leading waterproofing and tile installation system manufacturer, proudly announces its membership in the Tile Council of North America (TCNA). This membership demonstrates HYDRO-BLOK's commitment to industry standards and best practices for tile installation and waterproofing. HYDRO-BLOK is known for its innovative waterproofing and tile installation systems, designed to simplify and improve the installation process. Its products are ideal for showers, bathrooms, and other wet areas and are trusted by contractors and DIYers alike.

The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) is a trade association representing manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and installers of ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone. TCNA is dedicated to promoting tile products' quality, value, and performance and ensuring the highest industry standards in the North American market. TCNA provides its members with technical support, testing, certification services, and industry education and research programs. It also publishes industry standards and guidelines, including the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation, considered the authoritative guide for tile installation in North America.

As a member of TCNA, HYDRO-BLOK will have access to the latest industry research, technical resources, and training opportunities. This membership will enable HYDRO-BLOK to stay current with industry trends and developments and provide its customers with the highest expertise and service.

"We are thrilled to become a member of TCNA," said Brian Dunn, VP of HYDRO-BLOK. "As a manufacturer of waterproofing and tile installation systems, we must stay current with the latest industry standards and best practices. We look forward to collaborating with TCNA and its members to advance the industry and promote the quality and durability of tile installations."

In addition to joining TCNA, HYDRO-BLOK is excited to announce the opening of its new factory in Bangkok, Thailand. The new factory is designed to meet the growing demand for HYDRO-BLOK's products and increase production capacity. The state-of-the-art facility features the latest manufacturing and quality control technology, ensuring that HYDRO-BLOK continues to deliver superior products to its customers.

As part of the factory's grand opening, HYDRO-BLOK is also introducing its new uncoupling membrane product line. The HYDRO-BLOK uncoupling membrane provides exceptional crack isolation and waterproofing protection for tile and stone installations. It is designed to protect tiled surfaces from movement and stresses caused by substrate movement, preventing tiles from cracking and delaminating.



About HYDRO-BLOK:

HYDRO-BLOK is a leading manufacturer of waterproofing and uncoupling solutions for tile and stone installations. The company's innovative products, including foam-based shower systems, building panels, and its uncoupling membrane, provide superior protection against water damage and substrate movement, ensuring long-lasting, beautiful tile and stone installations. With a commitment to quality and innovation, HYDRO-BLOK has become a trusted name in the tile and stone installation industry.

For more information about HYDRO-BLOK and its products, please visit www.hydroblok.com.

Discover HYDRO-BLOK - the BETTER Shower System