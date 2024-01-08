The California Supreme Court Historical Society will present an MCLE program, “Unholy Covenants: How California Courts Came to Enforce Racial and Ethnic Restrictions on Housing and Their Impact Today.” Retired Court of Appeal supervising attorney and Society director Bob Wolfe is the presenter.
You just read:
Historical Society to present program on restrictive covenants
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.