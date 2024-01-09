Britton Marketing & Design Group Merges with BrandStar
With the acquisition of Britton Marketing and Design Group, BrandStar furthers its presence into the ‘New American Middle’; expands its creative capabilities
Jeff and Susan (Britton), along with their team have established a truly unique niche, providing top-tier results for some of the nation’s most recognized companies.”FT. WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britton Marketing & Design Group, a full-service branding and design firm, has merged with South Florida-based BrandStar a solutions-driven, fully horizontally and vertically integrated production and strategic marketing company.
— Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar
Founded in 2006 by Jeff and Susan Britton, who respectively serve as CEO and President/Chief Creative Officer, the firm provides a broad range of creative, digital and strategic services to an array of top tier clients, which have included Sherwin Williams, Vera Bradley, Epson, Peter Millar and Spoonflower among many others.
Based in Ft. Wayne, Indiana, in the heart of the ‘New American Middle,’ Britton will now be able to provide its clients a broader range of offerings from within the BrandStar ecosystem, among them a state-of-the-art film and television studio which is also home to one of the most technologically advanced virtual reality volumes in the nation.
BrandStar is also acclaimed for its award-winning TV programming which airs on Lifetime Television, Bloomberg, FOX Business, and numerous syndicated outlets, and includes shows such as Military Makeover with Montel, Designing Spaces, The Balancing Act, Inside the Blueprint and Access Health.
Britton Marketing & Design Group will continue to operate out of its Ft. Wayne location, and Jeff and Susan Britton will remain in their roles. The goal of the merger is to grow Britton through expanded integrated offerings, coupled with their unique understanding and positioning within the ‘New American Middle.”
“We are so pleased to have Britton Marketing & Design join the BrandStar family of companies,” said Mark Alfieri, Founder & CEO of BrandStar. “Jeff and Susan (Britton), along with their team have established a truly unique niche, providing top-tier results for some of the nation’s most recognized companies. And, even more importantly to us, their values and our values are fully aligned, furthering what we know will be an extremely positive transition and long-term relationship. The sky’s the limit with our joint offerings of products and services.”
“We are happy to partner with an organization through which we can scale, while continuing to provide the high level of hands-on service to which our clients are accustomed,” said Jeff Britton, Founder & President of Britton Marketing. “BrandStar’s integrated offerings ideally complement ours, and geographically opens markets for both organizations.”
“It is very important to us that BrandStar is a people-first company (similar to Britton), so we look forward to working together with their team and provide expanded opportunities to our talented team, as we all work together,” said Sue Britton, Founder and CEO/Chief Creative Officer.
###
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated production, marketing, public relations and digital agency. We offer everything you would find at a full-service marketing firm, but with a twist – our focus is on positively impacting people’s lives. Fueled by the collective passion of entrepreneurs, creatives, technologists, and thinkers, we pride ourselves in being Marketing Matchmakers – connecting people with brands to do life better. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we’ve succeeded in giving startups a national footprint, and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.brandstar.com.
About Britton Marketing & Design Group
Britton Marketing & Design Group offers clients a wide variety of services including strategy and planning, creative services, and digital services. The Company’s goal is to be a marketing agency that lives at the intersection of form and function. Britton develops value driven brands through emotionally resonant creative. The Company understands how to deliver creative strategically and effectively to audiences across a multitude of platforms and channels. For more information, visit www.bmdg.com.
Israel Kreps
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 786-374-3434
email us here