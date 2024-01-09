Wylder Breaks Ground on Amenity Center in New Port St. Lucie Community
St. Lucie County’s newest master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers officially began construction on Brystol at Wylder’s amenity center.PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wylder, St. Lucie County’s newest master-planned community by GreenPointe Developers officially began construction on Brystol at Wylder’s amenity center. Situated just west of I-95 between Midway and Glades Cut-Off Road, within the Wylder community, the four-acre facility will serve as a focal point for Brystol, the first of eight neighborhoods to be developed. Residents can anticipate its completion by the fall of 2024.
“The amenity center will serve as Brystol’s social centerpiece,” said Mike Taylor, President of Lifestyle Construction for GreenPointe Developers. “It will be a fun, family-friendly space that captures the essence of the Wylder community spirit. Residents will have a place to enjoy the quiet surroundings that are a rare find in today’s world.”
Built for residents of Brystol at Wylder and their guests, the new amenity center is surrounded by forested preserves and a large lake. A resort-style pool will feature a slow-sloping beach entry, while the surrounding sun deck will include ample chaise lounge chairs. Kids will enjoy an accessible playground complete with brightly colored equipment, swings, and soft landing zones. An off-leash dog park is also planned, with two sections that separate larger dogs from smaller dogs.
Two pickleball courts, an event lawn, and multi-purpose fields will be ideal for pickup games or neighborhood-wide events. A lake overlook will provide a relaxing spot for birdwatching for the area’s natural inhabitants, including roseate spoonbills and blue herons.
Inside the main clubhouse, a fitness center will feature new cardio and strength training equipment. The outdoor covered bar and patio seating will be home to a wide variety of outdoor events, overlooking the tropical pool deck.
Brystol at Wylder is the first neighborhood to be developed within the master-planned community of Wylder. One-third of the community’s planned 466 single-family homes are already in the advanced stages of construction and sales are well underway. Priced from the $300s, the community’s two builders, Lennar and Meritage Homes, are offering 15 floorplan options to choose from. These designs span from around 1,500 to 2,8000 square feet, offering three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two to three car garages.
Model homes are open daily from both builders. To learn more about the available residences within Brystol at Wylder or to stay updated on the amenity center’s progress, visit www.LiveWylder.com.
About GreenPointe Developers, LLC
GreenPointe Developers is the community and urban development division of GreenPointe Holdings. The GreenPointe team has more than 140 years of collective experience in developing some of the most sought-after master-planned and condominium communities in the Southeast. The team creates and transforms residential and mixed-use communities into neighborhoods for today’s homebuyers while providing lasting, sustainable value.
Having the utmost respect for the land, the GreenPointe team works diligently to protect and enhance nature’s best assets. This thoughtful practice allows GreenPointe Developers to create and reenergize communities that provide for an enduring lifestyle where people want to live, work and enjoy recreation. More information is available at www.GreenPointeLLC.com.
GreenPointe is proud to support the Monique Burr Foundation for Children and its mission to protect children by providing comprehensive, evidence-based personal safety programs. For more information, visit www.mbfpreventioneducation.org.
About Wylder
With 3,400 single-family and 600 multi-family homes, Wylder will have eight distinct neighborhoods within its 1,970 acres. Plans for future neighborhoods include an active adult community and a gated golf club with an 18-hole course designed by PGA Tour professional Jim Furyk. Residents within Wylder will enjoy multi-use paths, miles of interconnected sidewalks, lakes, and pocket parks spread throughout the community. Wylder’s plans also include a St. Lucie County Park and a Wylder school in the future. To stay updated on the latest news about Wylder’s progress, register your interest at LiveWylder.com.
