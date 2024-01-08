Senator Stewart and Representative Plakon File Legislation To Increase Drinking Water Safety

Orlando, FL, FLORIDA, January 8 - In a move towards safeguarding public health, Senator Linda Stewart (D – Orlando) and Representative Rachel Plakon (R- Seminole) have filed legislation aimed at controlling the levels of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water. The initiative comes in response to the eye-opening revelations brought to light by the Orlando Sentinel's investigative series: "Toxic Secret", which sheds light on the pervasive issue of water contamination in the state.

The proposed legislation seeks to establish a maximum allowable amount of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water, in an effort to address the urgent need for action to protect Florida's residents from potential health risks associated with the presence of this harmful chemical in their drinking water.

“The 'Toxic Secret' series by the Orlando Sentinel has brought to our attention the alarming extent of 1,4-dioxane contamination in our water sources. It is our duty to respond swiftly and decisively to protect the health and well-being of our communities. This legislation sets a clear standard for the maximum allowable amount of 1,4-dioxane in drinking water, ensuring that our citizens can trust the safety of the water that flows into their homes,” said Stewart.

The proposed legislation represents a bipartisan effort to address the chemical that is currently monitored, but lacks an established maximum allowable amount in Florida. The bill also sets requirements in place for the amount of time water suppliers have to comply with the new standard and requirements to report 1,4-dioxane levels to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Representative Plakon, who directly represents the area where this chemical was originally discovered, also shared her thoughts on the bill:

"Clean and safe drinking water is a basic human need. We have a responsibility to our constituents to take meaningful action to protect their health, and ensure that our vital water resource is free from harmful levels of 1,4-dioxane,” said Plakon.

