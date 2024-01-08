GovPilot Named to 2024 Government Technology Magazine Top 100 List, Marks Seventh Consecutive Year
Annual GovTech 100 list recognizes top technology companies leading and innovating in the government technology sector.MANASQUAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, GovPilot (www.govpilot.com), a Manasquan, New Jersey based company has been recognized as a top 100 “Gov Tech” company by Government Technology Magazine - an e.Republic Company. The GovTech 100 is an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on making a difference in, and providing services to state and local government agencies across the United States. To be included in the list is to be acknowledged for the forward-thinking and innovative government technology that we provide here at GovPilot.
James Delmonico, GovPilot Chief Product Officer, has stated, “I am truly honored to accept this prestigious award on behalf of our incredible team at GovPilot. Winning this accolade for the seventh consecutive year is a testament to the unwavering dedication and hard work of every individual within our organization. This achievement underscores our commitment to excellence, innovation, and the relentless pursuit of success. I want to express my deepest gratitude to our talented employees, whose passion and expertise have been instrumental in making GovPilot a leader in our industry. Additionally, I extend my appreciation to our loyal customers and partners for their trust and support, as we wouldn't have reached this milestone without them. This award is not just a recognition of our past achievements but also an inspiration for us to continue raising the bar and setting new standards for excellence in the future. Thank you to everyone who has played a part in making this journey a remarkable success.”
According to GovTech Magazine, digital services are continuously being prioritized by local governments as departments strive to implement service offerings that don’t require physical contact between constituents and government workers. Instead, these service offerings are digital; similar to the convenience provided by today’s modern, efficient online consumer experience. The growing number of online offerings has created a competitive digital landscape for online management systems and service providers which GovPilot has risen to the top of.
“It is an honor to be included among the GovTech 100 for the seventh consecutive year.”, said GovPilot Founder and CEO, Michael Bonner. “Through partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience.”
Founded in 2014, GovPilot provides a cloud-based SaaS government management platform specifically designed for local government efficiency and productivity. GovPilot enables local governments to realize greater efficiency with a more robust online capacity and provides a convenient constituent experience. From eliminating outdated and antiquated paper processes, to replacing the functions of disparate single-use legacy platforms with a single all-in-one system, GovPilot can transform municipalities for the better.
In utilizing GovPilot, governments are able to unify and access data across departments in real-time, 24/7 from any location. This results in more efficient operations, ensured business continuity, and data-based decision-making that increases productivity and convenience. The company offers more than 125 modules, purpose-built and anchored at the block-and-lot level via a GIS map, which enable governments to provide constituent services such as public record requests, inspections, permit and license applications, tax assessment, and more, in a secure, digital environment.
Michael Bonner added, “GovPilot’s mission is to empower local governments to better serve their constituents and operate efficiently. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our team, and to the trust that our clients from across the country have placed in us for their adoption of digital services and operations. We at GovPilot are honored and thrilled to be recognized for our work, intended to bring positive change and countless benefits to governments everywhere.”
About GovPilot:
GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for six consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 125 operational and constituent service processes on one system.
