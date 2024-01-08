Notice of Public Rulemaking Hearing

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture will hold a public rulemaking hearing on proposed rules that govern requirements for hemp production and for manufacturing, distribution, and retail sale of hemp products in accordance with T.C.A. Title 43, Chapter 27, Parts 1 and 2.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on the department’s proposed rules that affect Retail Food Store Sanitation, Food Manufacturers and Warehouses, Hemp, Hemp Producers, Manufacturing and Distribution of Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Products, and Retail Sale of Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Products.

The hearing will take place on Feb. 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. CDT in the Porter Building at Ellington Agricultural Center, located at 436 Hogan Road in Nashville, Tenn.

Written and/or oral comments will be accepted at the hearing. Written comments will be included in the hearing record if received by the close of business, 4:30 p.m. CDT, on Feb. 9, 2024. Written comments may be submitted to Annie Balghiti at P. O. Box 40627, Nashville, TN 37204 or annie.balghiti@tn.gov.

The hearing will be conducted in the manner prescribed by the Uniform Administrative Procedures Act, T.C.A. Title 4, Chapter 5, Part 1.

When: Feb. 6, 2024 at 10 a.m. CDT

Where: Ellington Agricultural Center, Porter Building Atrium at 436 Hogan Road in Nashville, TN 37220

Contact: Annie Balghiti, Consumer and Industry Services (615) 253-5828

A copy of the rules and additional information may be obtained on the Secretary of State’s website at http://tnsos.org/rules/RulemakingHearings.php.