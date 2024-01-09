FRESNO CAMPUS REACHES ALZ FUNDRAISING GOAL
Holding the bronze sponsorship, Gurnick Academy’s Fresno Campus has successfully met its Alzheimer’s Association 2023 fundraising goal of $2,500.SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holding the bronze sponsorship, Gurnick Academy’s Fresno Campus has successfully met its Alzheimer’s Association 2023 fundraising goal of $2,500. From “dough-for-dough” bake sales, garnering “sweet” proceeds for Alzheimer’s care and support, to local food trucks on campus donating proceeds, students stood in solidarity, writing their names on purple flowers as they worked toward the effort.
“We appreciate everyone’s contributions and could not have done it without our Fresno students, staff, and faculty,” says Mani Syrisack Le, Fresno Campus Student Services manager.
On Friday, September 1, 2023, the Colorado Grill food truck donated 25 percent of its sale proceeds to our fundraising efforts. The school also raised $538 during the Alzheimer’s bake sale on this day.
Likewise, leaders hosted a dress-down day on Tuesday, September 19, and Friday, 22, 2023, with all donations raised for the cause.
Then, on Saturday, October 21, we found 30-plus students, student ambassadors, staff, faculty, and Walk Manager, Ms. Laura Martin, with tennis shoes to participate in the annual flagship Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s,® in Fresno’s (Calif.) Woodward Park. The two-mile walk started at 9:30 AM along a park route. Gurnick had an information booth. Walk registration was free, but an ask was to donate $10 personally. In exchange for a donation, participants received a custom-designed Alzheimer’s t-shirt from Student Services.
“Each year, the walk continues to bring out the best in us and the very best in our communities. Walking together and raising awareness will only bring us closer to finding a cure,” says Syrisack Le. “Walk day was a reminder that we are not alone in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” says Syrisack Le. “It was a beautiful day at the park, and what a joy it was to see friends, families, pets, and many others in the community come together for such a wonderful cause and meaningful experience.“
Fresno Campus Student Services simultaneously “topped off” coffee cups on Giving Tuesday, November 28, to top off their fundraising efforts. Representatives sold assorted donuts and coffee combos for $5. The campus received generous donut donations from Clovis Donuts and fresh hot coffee from Starbucks. Moreover, the effort proved effective, successfully bringing the campus to its $2,500 goal.
Overall, “It was wonderful to see the campus and local community come together to work toward this important initiative. We look forward to even greater success next year,” says Noha Elbaz, Fresno Campus Director.
“Gurnick Academy is proud to support the Alzheimer’s Association,” adds Fred Faridian, the Academy’s Vice President of Campus Operations. “I salute our staff, faculty, and students who helped us reach our established goal. Together, our collective commitment fuels the journey, as each goal met brings us closer to the cure we seek,” he says.
More than just a year of philanthropy, the student body’s efforts went to make great strides toward advancing the prevention, treatment, and, ultimately, the cure of this horrific disease.~
Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts is a private, post-secondary academy offering quality allied healthcare education, imaging, and nursing programs across six campuses in California.
