AutismCOE Launches Early Intervention Program for Children Aged 18 months (about 1 and a half years) to 6 Years

New initiative committed to providing specialized early care for children with Autism

DURHAN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Autism Center of Excellence (AutismCOE), a leading provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy, Speech Therapy, and School Readiness programs for children aged 2 to 14 years, proudly announces the launch of its Early Intervention Program for children between 18 months (about 1 and a half years) and 6 years old.

The newly unveiled Early Intervention Program is meticulously designed to foster optimal development during critical early years. This program provides customized therapeutic interventions tailored to each individual's needs.

What is an Early Intervention Program?

The primary objective of such Early Intervention programs is to reduce the impact of Autism on a child's development and educational performance. This is achieved by providing the necessary support services to the child and their family, thereby improving their overall developmental trajectory.

" Earlier is better! Research has consistently shown that the effectiveness of intervention is typically higher when it is administered early in life as opposed to later," said Esha Bhasin, founder of AutismCOE. The brain is much more sensitive to experience in the first few years of life than in later years. The plasticity of the brain underlies much of the learning that occurs during this period. Thus, early detection and intervention in Autism can significantly improve a child's development and quality of life.

"Our program is uniquely structured to deliver the right support at the opportune time, thus enabling these children to realize their full potential."

The Early Intervention Program will encompass ABA, Speech, Occupational Therapy, and Specialized Parent Training. With the provision of both center-based and in-home services, AutismCOE ensures maximum convenience and flexibility for families.

AutismCOE's comprehensive range of services includes:

• ABA Therapy

• ABA for Early Intervention

• ABA for School Readiness

• Speech Therapy

• Specialized Parent Training

The above treatments can be administered in Center-Based settings as well as In-Home setting.

For additional information about AutismCOE and the new Early Intervention Program, or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website: AutismCOE Early Intervention, or contact us:

📞 Call US: +1 (800) 557-6330

📠 Fax US: +1 (919) 480 1030, +1 (804) 985 1060

📧 Email US: contactus@autismcoe.com

About AutismCOE:

AutismCOE is committed to delivering high-quality ABA therapy, speech therapy, and occupational therapy to children with Autism in both home and center-based environments. AutismCOE is passionate about empowering children with Autism to reach their full potential through early intervention and specialized care.

AutismCOE's holistic approach includes providing parents with the necessary tools and training to understand better and support their child's unique needs. The organization's experienced therapists work closely with each family to develop a personalized treatment plan that meets the child's specific needs and promotes their overall development.

Launching this Early Intervention Program marks a significant milestone in AutismCOE's relentless pursuit of excellence in autism care. This initiative is a testament to AutismCOE's dedication to fostering a more inclusive society where children with ASD are given every opportunity to thrive.

