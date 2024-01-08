FEMA Is Hiring in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – Come to work for FEMA and help your community recover from the December 2023 storms and tornadoes.

FEMA is conducting local hiring in a variety of positions to serve in disaster recovery operations. These positions are full-time, up to 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs.

FEMA Local Hire employees are eligible for the following benefits:

Health insurance for individual or family coverage. Employer contribution is 75% of premium. Local Hire employees are eligible for enrollment for health insurance coverage as of the official hire date/employment date with FEMA.

Flexible spending accounts

Federal long-term care insurance

Ability to earn 4 hours of paid sick leave per pay period

Holiday pay

Worker’s compensation

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, 18 years of age or older, and possess a high school diploma or GED. Individuals will be required to pass a background investigation that includes fingerprinting and credit check, be able to furnish their own transportation to and from work. Lodging and meals will not be covered or reimbursed by the agency. Employees are also required to participate in mandatory direct deposit/electronic funds transfer for salary payment.

How to apply: Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online through USAJobs.gov. As the disaster operational needs shift, new positions will be posted on USAJobs. Candidates can be notified when FEMA Local Hire positions post. You can save a search to help you look for jobs in your area of interest through USAJobs. For instructions, please visit: USAJOBS Help Center | How to save a search.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751.Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.