Save the Date: Free Fishing Day in New Hampshire Is January 20, 2024

January 8, 2024

Concord, NH – If you’ve ever wanted to try fishing during the winter, why not take advantage of New Hampshire’s winter free fishing day on Saturday, January 20, 2024. That’s the day you can fish without a license in New Hampshire. No Ice? No problem. The Granite State still has plenty of open-water fishing opportunities to enjoy including:

Casting from shore on rivers and streams

Fly fishing

Launching a boat and fishing on unfrozen lakes (except for lake trout and salmon waterbodies and designated trout ponds with a closed season)

Note that all other regulations must be followed. Learn more about fishing rules by checking out the NH Freshwater Fishing Digest at www.fishnh.com/fishing/publications.html.

The annual winter free fishing event always takes place on the third Saturday in January each year. New Hampshire also offers a free fishing day on the first Saturday in June.

Persons participating in a fishing tournament must still have a current fishing license, even on free fishing day.

If winter does bless parts of the state with safe ice, you can find more information about ice fishing in New Hampshire, including videos, a list of bait dealers, safety information, and more at www.wildlife.nh.gov/fishing-new-hampshire/ice-fishing.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is the guardian of the state’s marine, fish, and wildlife resources and their habitats. Visit www.wildlife.nh.gov to learn more.