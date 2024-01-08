Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,321 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,603 in the last 365 days.

31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Taylor associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County



8 January 2024


SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the November 22, 2023, appointment of the Honorable Nathan Taylor to the position of circuit judge. Eight applicants timely submitted completed applications with all required materials: five report they are male, three report they are female, and none report they are minority applicants. All eight applicants are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 42 years.


Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants who timely submitted completed applications with all required materials. Interviews will be held in a randomly determined order. The applicants to be interviewed are:


Amanda Rose Callaway

Philip Fuhrman

Christopher M. Hoeman

Christopher W. Lebeck

Zachary McFarland

Amanda Marcell Pearl

David T. Tunnell

Amy S. Westermann


The commission expects to conduct interviews for the Taylor vacancy starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the third-floor courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, in Springfield. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.


The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.


###


Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District

(417) 895-6811

You just read:

31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Taylor associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more