31st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Taylor associate circuit judge vacancy in Greene County









8 January 2024





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy in the 31st Judicial Circuit created by the November 22, 2023, appointment of the Honorable Nathan Taylor to the position of circuit judge. Eight applicants timely submitted completed applications with all required materials: five report they are male, three report they are female, and none report they are minority applicants. All eight applicants are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 42 years.





Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all eight applicants who timely submitted completed applications with all required materials. Interviews will be held in a randomly determined order. The applicants to be interviewed are:





Amanda Rose Callaway Philip Fuhrman Christopher M. Hoeman Christopher W. Lebeck Zachary McFarland Amanda Marcell Pearl David T. Tunnell Amy S. Westermann





The commission expects to conduct interviews for the Taylor vacancy starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 13, 2024, in the third-floor courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, in Springfield. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Jack A. L. Goodman, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Deborah K. Dodge and Kurt J. Larson; and lay members Kim Hancock and Dr. Fred G. McQueary.





###





