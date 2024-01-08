TBI Special Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Huntingdon

At the request of 24th Judicial District Attorney General Neil Thompson, TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting late Sunday night involving an officer from the Huntingdon Police Department.

Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 11 p.m. deputies with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in Huntingdon. The driver reportedly refused to comply with commands before driving away from the scene. Officers with the Huntingdon Police Department joined in the pursuit of the vehicle, which law enforcement stopped in the area of Highway 70A/77 and Thomas Lane just before 11:30 p.m. For reasons still under investigation, the interaction escalated resulting in an officer with the Huntingdon Police Department firing his service weapon and striking the driver. He was transported to an area hospital. No officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, this investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.