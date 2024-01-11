Voices for Awareness Foundation and Project Facing Fentanyl Welcomes New Advisory Board Member, Dan Bontz
Northern Colorado Drug Task Force
Strengthening Efforts Against the Fentanyl/Opioid Crisis
Voices for Awareness Foundation welcomes Dan Bontz, his expertise and passion to further our mission and make a meaningful impact in the ongoing fight against the fentanyl/opioid crisis.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voices for Awareness Foundation (VFA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Bontz, a seasoned Police Officer with the City of Loveland, as the newest member of our esteemed Advisory Board. With a career spanning over two decades in law enforcement, Dan brings a wealth of experience and dedication to our mission of raising awareness and combating the fentanyl/opioid crisis.
— Andrea Thomas
Dan Bontz has served the City of Loveland since 1998, assigned to the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) as a narcotics detective. His extensive background in narcotics-related assignments, including over 18 years of experience, reflects a deep commitment to addressing the challenges posed by illegal drugs within our communities.
Notably, Dan spent eight years as a narcotics detective and another two years as a vital member of the Larimer County Wellness Court Team, working alongside the Honorable Larimer County District Court Judge Julie Field (retired). His diverse roles have allowed him to gain valuable insights into the complexities of drug-related issues, both at the street level and within mid to upper-level drug trafficking organizations.
As a dedicated member of the Colorado Drug Investigators Association (CDIA) for 13 years, Dan's contributions have been instrumental. Currently serving as the CDIA Vice President for Region 4 for the past two years, he continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the association's objectives.
Dan Bontz's involvement in numerous drug trafficking investigations and wiretap operations and his firsthand experience with the devastating impact of illegal drugs on families and communities make him an invaluable addition to the Voices for Awareness Foundation.
In joining our Advisory Board, Dan Bontz underscores his belief that law enforcement must be prominent in shaping discussions with lawmakers, politicians, healthcare professionals, community leaders, victims, and organizations dedicated to addressing narcotics-related issues. He advocates for collaborative partnerships to develop innovative and creative strategies to combat not only the current fentanyl/opioid crisis but any narcotics-related challenges that communities may face.
Voices for Awareness Foundation welcomes Dan Bontz, his expertise and passion to further our mission and make a meaningful impact in the ongoing fight against the fentanyl/opioid crisis.
Voices for Awareness Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by the fentanyl/opioid crisis. Through advocacy, education, and community engagement, we strive to positively impact individuals, families, and communities affected by substance abuse. VFA is the home of Project Facing Fentanyl and National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, observed yearly on August 21. Facing Fentanyl is proud to partner with VOID Victims of Illicit Drugs President Jaime Puerta, Alexander Neville Foundation, President Amy Neville, VOID Victims of Illicit Drugs Steve Filson, and Inspire to Inspire Founder Mike Fiore as Assembly Members of Facing Fentanyl, bringing awareness and prevention to the public and working toward solutions for a better tomorrow.
Andrea Thomas
Facing Fentanyl
+1 970-250-8449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
COME BACK HOME (courtesy of Alexander Neville Foundation - anfhelp.org)