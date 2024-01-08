Submit Release
EUL Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Yükselen Visits EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç

European University of Lefke (EUL) Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Yükselen paid a courtesy visit to Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç. The visit took place on Thursday, 4 January, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Rector Prof. Dr. Kılıç’s office.

 

Congratulating EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç for taking the office, EUL Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Yükselen wished Prof. Dr. Kılıç and his team success in their endeavors. During the courtesy visit, recent developments in higher education in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and potential areas for future collaboration between the two universities were also discussed.

 

At the end of the visit, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç presented a traditional Cypriot Lefkara work panel to EUL Rector Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Yükselen.

