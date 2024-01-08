EMU Faculty of Tourism Accredited with ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System Certificate

Eastern Mediterranean University (DAU) Faculty of Tourism stands out as the first and only Tourism Faculty in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) accredited with the ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System standard.

The EMU Faculty of Tourism has once again proven its compliance with the ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Management System standard through the accreditation renewal audit held on 20-21 December, 2023. As a result of the external audit managed by the Chief Inspector and Senior Food Engineer Nurettin Uzun, the full compliance of EMU Faculty of Tourism with food safety standards has been confirmed and certified as of 3 January, 2024.

With the ISO 22000:2018 Food Safety Certificate, the EMU Faculty of Tourism has certified food safety within the scope of Hotel Management, Gastronomy, and Culinary Arts Services. The Faculty has officially documented its superior standards in food safety concerning successfully completed accreditation in hotel operations, gastronomy, and culinary arts services. This certification once again emphasizes the commitment of the EMU Faculty of Tourism to internationally recognized standards for students and stakeholders.

Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Dean of the DAU Faculty of Tourism, expressed pride in the achieved success, stating, "Food safety is a fundamental element in the tourism sector and secures our faculty's quality standards at an international level in this field. We take pride in reaffirming our commitment to providing a reliable educational environment for our students and stakeholders."

Prof. Dr. Öztüren extended thanks to the team led by Assoc. Prof. Dr. M. Güven Ardahan, Assistant Dean, Administrative Officer Kaan Özkorkut, and Senior Instructor Hatice Kumaş, along with Quality and OHS Management Systems Consultant Latif Sakar, for their significant roles in the successful audit process. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ardahan, in his statement, said, "This certification is the result of teamwork and disciplined management. I congratulate everyone involved and express my gratitude for their achievements."

ISO 22000:2018 is considered a global reference for food safety management systems. Its attainment by the EMU Faculty of Tourism emphasizes once again the commitment to providing a healthier and more reliable educational environment for both students and stakeholders.