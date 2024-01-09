Iconic Marketing Industry Innovator Jeff Charney Joins Cann-Ade® Corporation Advisory Board
As former Chief Marketing Officer of QVC, Aflac, and Progressive, Mr. Charney's addition brings Cann-Ade® over three decades of marketing expertise.
“Cann-Ade® has already demonstrated remarkable growth and gained rapid consumer trust as a first-mover in a booming market.”, said Jeff Charney.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE Florida, January 9, 2024 - Cann-Ade® Corporation (“Cann-Ade®” and the “Company”), the revolutionary company that created the first-ever USDA-Certified Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage, today announced the appointment of Jeff Charney to its Advisory Board. As former Chief Marketing Officer of QVC, Aflac, and Progressive, Mr. Charney's addition brings Cann-Ade® over three decades of marketing expertise and his signature brand of creative disruption to help elevate and amplify the Company's marketing initiatives. The Company believes that Mr. Charney’s unparalleled experience and creativity will be pivotal in steering Cann-Ade® toward innovative and efficient marketing strategies that deepen resonance with consumers and drive nationwide brand adoption.
Jeff Charney is recognized as one of the marketing industry's most award-winning CMOs. His highly decorated career culminated in his naming as the 2021 Ad Age “Brand CMO of the Year”. Shortly after his decision to leave corporate America in 2022 at the height of his career, Mr. Charney launched MKHSTRY, a groundbreaking national marketing collective. MKHSTRY is by invite-only and partners with brave corporations, advertising agency leaders, and individuals who aim to disrupt existing marketing and advertising models, driving results-driven marketing.
“Jeff Charney's addition to the Cann-Ade® Advisory Board is a strong testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in the CBD-infused beverage market.”, said Cann-Ade® CEO, Benjamin Mogul. Mr. Mogul continued, “Jeff’s remarkable track record of transforming brands into cultural phenomena aligns seamlessly with our vision for Cann-Ade®, and we are confident that his deep insights will magnify and accelerate our marketing initiatives.”
Cann-Ade® has rapidly solidified its presence with a roster of nearly 1,000 retailers across the United States. With an almost 100% reorder rate and month-over-month revenue increases, Cann-Ade® is a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers seeking a premium CBD-infused beverage.
“Cann-Ade® has already demonstrated remarkable growth and gained rapid consumer trust as a first-mover in a booming market.”, said Jeff Charney. Mr. Charney continued, “I am excited to join the Cann-Ade® Advisory Board and to assist the Company with cracking the code of creativity to unlock even more brand success and ensure that Cann-Ade® remains at the forefront of the CBD-infused beverage industry.”
The addition of Jeff Charney to the Company’s Advisory Board marks a major strategic milestone for Cann-Ade® and aligns with its commitment to stay ahead of industry trends and continuously deliver top-tier products to health-conscious consumers. For more information about Cann-Ade® and its innovative products, please visit www.cann-ade.com
About Cann-Ade® Corporation
Cann-Ade Corporation was established in March of 2022 and produces the first and only USDA-Certified Organic Cannabis-Infused Beverage in the world. Cann-Ade's product line consists of three delicious flagship flavors: Positively Peach, Zen Lemon, and Strawberry-Lime Sublime. Each 16.9 fluid-ounce eco-friendly glass bottle contains flavorful organic fruit juices and triple-filtered water infused with 20 milligrams of American grown, naturally adaptogenic hemp. Together, these ingredients create a delicious and ultra-low-calorie beverage that sippers are hailing as “life-altering”, “the perfect alcohol alternative”, and “a powerful anti-inflammatory”. Cann-Ade gained global recognition for its USDA Organic certification and continues to raise the bar through aggressively transformative and trailblazing practices. Together WeCann™ enjoy a healthier, happier existence.
Safe Harbor Provision
