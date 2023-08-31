Cann-Ade® Corporation Announces its USDA Certified Organic Hemp-Infused Water Now Available on Amazon Prime
We are extremely excited to bring the world's first USDA Certified Organic Hemp-Infused Water to the broader national market through Amazon Prime”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, August 31, 2023 – Cann-Ade® Corporation (“Cann-Ade Corporation” and the “Company”), the exclusive producer of Cann-Ade®, the world’s first and only USDA Certified Organic hemp-infused water beverage (“Cann-Ade®”), today announced the launch of its fully-branded storefront on Amazon Marketplace, allowing consumers to purchase Cann-Ade® on Amazon Prime with next day shipping. The Company’s strategic decision to offer Cann-Ade® to consumers on Amazon Prime represents a significant new sales channel and expansion of Cann-Ade® distribution, allowing Cann-Ade® customers to experience the convenience of having Cann-Ade® shipped to their doorsteps nationwide through Amazon Prime 1-day delivery.
— Benjamin Mogul, founder and CEO
The Company’s Amazon Marketplace storefront launch also introduces the new release of 6-packs of the three flagship Cann-Ade® flavors: Strawberry-Lime Sublime™, Zen Lemon™, and Positively Peach™
Cann-Ade Corporation's commitment to excellence in product quality and consumer satisfaction has been recognized by industry leaders, top clinicians and professional athletes. Developed with meticulous attention to detail, the Company’s innovative Cann-Ade® beverages are formulated to combine the benefits of organically grown hemp in a refreshingly pure, hydrating, nutrient dense, healthful experience.
"We are extremely excited to bring the world's first USDA Certified Organic Hemp-Infused Water to the broader national market through Amazon Prime," said Benjamin Mogul, founder and CEO of Cann-Ade® Corporation. Mr. Mogul continued, "Our team's dedication to innovation with an unwavering commitment to product integrity and ease of product access has led to this strategic partnership with Amazon Marketplace. Our custom Amazon storefront paired with Prime 1-day nationwide shipping enables us to share our passion for wellness with a vaster audience while ensuring a seamless shopping experience for our valued customers who benefit from our Cann-Ade® beverages every day in so many remarkable ways."
With its dedicated commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation, Cann-Ade® Corporation is poised to continue to make a profound impact in the hemp-infused beverage industry, both on Amazon Prime and at the nationwide retail level. The Company’s highly anticipated launch on Amazon Marketplace represents a significant stride towards reaching a broader consumer base and empowering individuals to embrace the benefits of the USDA organic hemp powered Cann-Ade® in their daily lives.
For more information about Cann-Ade® Corporation, its Cann-Ade® beverages, and mission, visit www.Cann-Ade.com.
To invest in Cann-Ade® Corporation, visit our crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine: https://www.startengine.com/offering/cann-ade
To visit the Cann-Ade® Corporation Amazon store, visit: https://www.amazon.com/stores/Cann-Ade%C2%AE/page/0E45AA7E-D7D1-4F3C-ACF1-9DABD859AF59?ref_=ast_bln
Benjamin Mogul
Cann-Ade Corporation
