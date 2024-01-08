ITech Painters and Choice Adoptions Celebrate a Successful Community Fundraiser for 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- ITech Painters, a trusted family-owned business in Portland, is thrilled to share the exceptional results of its ongoing partnership with Choice Adoptions. Together, they continue to offer invaluable support and resources to families navigating the adoption process.
Following the remarkable success of last year's event, The Whipple Family (ITech Painters) and Choice Adoptions are delighted to report that the recent fundraising campaign exceeded expectations, raising a staggering $40,000. This achievement underscores the unwavering dedication of these organizations and the community's immense support for families wishing to expand through adoption.
The Whipple Family, who run family-owned ITech Painters, and have personally experienced the transformative power of adoption, remain fervently committed to aiding other families on their journey. They wish to express their profound gratitude to the community by leading the annual Choice Adoptions fundraiser.
Choice Adoptions, licensed in Oregon and Washington, offers a comprehensive suite of adoption services. These include local and national infant adoptions, foster child adoptions, and independent adoptions. Their services are designed to guide birth parents, adoptive parents, and adoptees through every step of the adoption process, providing support at every juncture.
Taryn O'Flynn, MA, Choice Adoptions executive director, “Choice Adoptions is so grateful for the continued support of ITech Painters. We know that adoption is important to them, and therefore they continue to offer a match each Giving Tuesday to help support the birth parents, prospective adoptive couples, and children served by Choice Adoptions. This year we are pleased to announce that ITech helped us raise $40,000!”
ITech Painters, deeply invested in their community, take great pride in partnering with Choice Adoptions. This partnership aligns seamlessly with their mission to give back to the communities they serve, and it plays a pivotal role in raising awareness for National Adoption Awareness Month.
Please get in touch for more information on how you can contribute or learn more about ITech Painters and their services. Your support makes a significant difference in the community, and both organizations appreciate it immensely.
Ryan Whipple
