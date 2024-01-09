Pacsun Selects Nedap as RFID partner

Pacsun to begin leveraging RFID in 315 stores with Nedap’s iD Cloud Store solution.

Nedap (XAMS:NEDAP)

GROENLO, THE NETHERLANDS, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nedap, the global leader in RFID solutions, announces a new partnership with premier lifestyle retailer Pacsun to implement RFID across the company’s fleet of stores. Nedap’s iD Cloud Store solution has a proven record of increasing inventory accuracy and delivering data-rich insights for operational processes, making Nedap the preferred partner for Pacsun. Deployment of iD Cloud Store to all of Pacsun’s stores are estimated to complete in Q1 2024.

A New Era with RFID

Pacsun has chosen Nedap’s iD Cloud solution to increase inventory accuracy, inform replenishment decisions, and improve both omnichannel and in-store experiences. As a new technology for Pacsun, RFID will immediately begin delivering value as stores create a higher level of transparency with customers and fulfil more customer orders.

Shirley Gao, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Pacsun, said “Meeting our Gen Z customers how they want to shop is crucial. Pacsun shoppers are social media savvy and shop our exclusive merch drops with urgency. We pay attention to our customers desired preferences and listen to them every second of every day - including their expectations on a seamless shopping experience. To achieve this, Pacsun is a digital disruptor and we actively invest in technologies that will help take our brand experience to the next level. Partnering with Nedap is helping us unlock competitive advantages as we tap into data-rich fulfilment and operational cheat-codes to get the right product to the right stores for the right customers.”

Behind the Decision

Nedap’s iD Cloud Store was chosen by Pacsun after rigorous market research and competitor analysis. User testimonials made clear to Pacsun that iD Cloud Store delivers – retail inventory accuracy notably improves and omnichannel fulfilment increases buy-online-pickup-in-store usage.

On the technical side, Nedap’s Virtual Shielding algorithms digitally identify article location at 98% accuracy, a labor saving that contributed to selecting iD Cloud Store. Nedap’s technical capabilities and consultative culture, prioritizing clear expectations and deliverables, made Pacsun and Nedap a culturally aligned partnership.

Nedap’s Ailen Bilharz, Head of North America, iD Cloud commented on the future of the partnership, saying “Pacsun is ready to use tomorrow’s technology, today – rolling out RFID to their stores already. The Pacsun group is looking at RFID with exciting business cases in mind. We’re beginning with building strong basics while keeping each decision future focused. We look forward to the future of our partnership, from exploring shrink analytics to diving deeper into distribution centers, so Pacsun can continue to offer the premier omnichannel experience for their strong Gen Z customers.”