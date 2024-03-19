South African premium retailer Woolworths partners with Nedap for 200+ store RFID roll-out

Nedap’s iD Cloud will be used to increase stock accuracy and optimize product availability within stores.

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP )

GROENLO, THE NETHERLANDS, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), the global leader in RFID solutions, has been selected by Woolworths to deploy iD Cloud. In a rollout that will involve 217 Woolworths stores across South Africa, Nedap’s iD Cloud will optimize stock accuracy and in-store replenishment on a large scale as part of the brand’s long-term strategic objective to sell more with less stock.

The deployment will see Woolworths’ Fashion, Beauty and Home stores benefit from the numerous value-driven features that form part of Nedap’s iD Cloud platform, its ability to create stock visibility across the value chain and to help streamline its in-store operations, while increasing on floor availability of its products to the customer.

Woolworths will significantly lower the time spent counting and restocking the sales floor, which will assist in ensuring high on floor product availability for their customers. The technology will also concurrently provide up-to-date stock levels synchronized with their ERP (Enterprise resource planning) system allowing them to attain very high levels of stock accuracy. The iD Cloud solution ensures Woolworths store staff receive refill suggestions that allow them to proactively replenish products from the stock room to the sales floor when needed. This eliminates error-prone manual checks, leading to missed sales by not having an item available on the sales floor.

Christie Koorts, CIO at Woolworths, comments: “We chose Nedap because our extensive market evaluation has shown that no other supplier has the experience they do. Nedap has a clear roadmap vision for RFID, driven through a partnership approach, supported by the technical ability that iD Cloud offers. We are excited to start this journey with them. RFID is an important strategic asset for us, and we are looking at adding loss prevention measures and supply chain enhancements in the future.”

Bruno Bakker, Director of Sales at Nedap, comments: “We are very pleased to start this long-term partnership with premium retailer Woolworths. With the large number of products flowing through their supply chain, it is crucial to have accurate insights into store stock to avoid them from being overstocked. By having accurate data, Woolworths can lower inventory levels without missing a sale and using the money that used to be spent on buying stock for further business optimization.”

----------

About Nedap N.V.

Nedap focuses on the development and supply of Technology for Life: technological solutions that make people more comfortable and successful in their professional lives. Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 1000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters are located in Groenlo, the Netherlands.

About Nedap Retail

Nedap is the global leader in RFID-based retail solutions, with over 10,000 contracted stores to its iD Cloud platform. Nedap helps retailers achieve perfect inventory visibility with zero waste and no losses. iD Cloud simplifies multi-store retail and supply chain management using RFID and gives retailers real-time item-level insights into their stock levels and the exact location of each item. Using these real-time insights, retailers can be more agile, offer customers a better omnichannel shopping experience, and increase sales.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited (WHL) is listed on the JSE Limited Securities Exchange (JSE) with operations across the southern hemisphere. They are a leading premium retailer with different store concepts across Food, Clothing and Homeware. Woolworths South Africa operates around 150 full-line stores, 50 Fashion, Beauty and Home only stores and 200 food stand-alone stores. They also operate around 70 stores in 10 countries in the rest of Africa, with a presence in Australia and New Zealand too.