SDDOT Seeks Public Input on Interstate 90 Exit 48 Interchange Modification Study

SUMMERSET, SD -The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in conjunction with the Rapid City Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), City of Summerset, and Meade County will hold a public meeting open house on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, from 5:30 – 7 p.m. MT to inform area residents and business owners of the proposed interchange modification study at Interstate 90, exit 48 (Stagestop Road).



The public meeting open house will be held at Stagebarn Middle School located at 12500 Sturgis Rd. in Summerset. The public meeting will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.



The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.



For those who cannot attend the public meeting, or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online https://fhu.mysocialpinpoint.com/i-90-exit-48-interchange-study. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.



Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public meeting is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in the public meeting should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available.



