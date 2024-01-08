SNP Alliance Submits Official Comments on CMS’s 2025 Parts C and D Proposed Rule
The Alliance continues to advocate for accessible and affordable healthcare solutions for individuals living with complex care needsWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the SNP Alliance submitted comments on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) 2025 Parts C and D Proposed Rule. If enacted, the Proposed Rule would reduce cost shifting to Medicaid, increase payments to safety net providers, expand dually eligible enrollees' access to providers, and protect dually eligible enrollees from unaffordable costs.
The SNP Alliance provided extensive input on meeting new behavioral health network requirements, SSBCI reporting and monitoring requirements, the value of Coordination-Only SNPs, proposed modifications to C and I SNP policies, as well as extensive comments on CMS' integration proposals.
Additionally, the Alliance has long believed that pathways to integration for partial duals is essential. Therefore, the organization aims to work with CMS on ensuring these opportunities are available to partial duals, possibly through Coordination-Only D-SNPs.
Eve Gelb, Board Chair of SNP Alliance, noted, "The Alliance’s comments represent collaboration among member plans and reflect their great insight into the needs of the beneficiaries we serve and the complex populations that could benefit from SNP models of care and specialized managed care."
The SNP Alliance applauds CMS's thoughtful proposals and looks forward to working with them on proposals going forward.
