Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,599 in the last 365 days.

SNP Alliance Submits Official Comments on CMS’s 2025 Parts C and D Proposed Rule

The Alliance continues to advocate for accessible and affordable healthcare solutions for individuals living with complex care needs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the SNP Alliance submitted comments on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ (CMS) 2025 Parts C and D Proposed Rule. If enacted, the Proposed Rule would reduce cost shifting to Medicaid, increase payments to safety net providers, expand dually eligible enrollees' access to providers, and protect dually eligible enrollees from unaffordable costs.

The SNP Alliance provided extensive input on meeting new behavioral health network requirements, SSBCI reporting and monitoring requirements, the value of Coordination-Only SNPs, proposed modifications to C and I SNP policies, as well as extensive comments on CMS' integration proposals.

Additionally, the Alliance has long believed that pathways to integration for partial duals is essential. Therefore, the organization aims to work with CMS on ensuring these opportunities are available to partial duals, possibly through Coordination-Only D-SNPs.

Eve Gelb, Board Chair of SNP Alliance, noted, "The Alliance’s comments represent collaboration among member plans and reflect their great insight into the needs of the beneficiaries we serve and the complex populations that could benefit from SNP models of care and specialized managed care."

The SNP Alliance applauds CMS's thoughtful proposals and looks forward to working with them on proposals going forward.

###

For more information on the Alliance's comments, please contact Sam Amaya at samaya@snpalliance.org.

SNP Alliance is the national force for improving the health and well-being of individuals living with significant, complex needs through specialized managed care. To learn more, please visit www.snpalliance.org.

Shivani Desai
SNP Alliance
+1 215-475-5480 ext. 703
shivani@chatterblast.com

You just read:

SNP Alliance Submits Official Comments on CMS’s 2025 Parts C and D Proposed Rule

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more