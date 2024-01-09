Self-Love & Joyful Eating, Not Self-Loathing & Endless Diets, Make Weight Loss Last, Author and Master Health Coach Says

Amy Lang Amy Lang is the author of Thoughts Are Habits Too: Master Your Triggers, Free Yourself from Diet Culture, and Rediscover Joyful Eating

Creating healthy habits and avoiding yo-yo diets causes the health of our brains and body to happen automatically, Amy Lang Reveals in Thoughts Are Habits Too

Rediscovering joyful eating is within the reach of all of us. Focusing on self-care and healthy habits are the keys to living the life you want.” — Amy Lang

SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focusing on losing weight first and then figuring out how to keep it off is the roller coaster reality most dieters know all too well. But it certainly isn’t the way to build and live a joyful life. Instead, nutrition coach and former health club owner Amy Lang says, the secret is shifting our mindsets away from “diet culture” and toward self-care.

“Lasting weight loss is a byproduct of embracing healthy habits,” Lang explains. Her mission is to solve the obesity problem, which also requires exposing the multibillion dollar diet and weight loss industry for the hoax that it is -- expensive, ineffective and in the business of creating repeat customers.

“Even if your physical health improves in the short-term, yo-yo dieting takes a huge toll on mental and emotional health,” Lang says. “Healthy habits don't cause harmful stress in your body. They're also sustainable and the best way to achieve your optimal weight."

Such habits are the basis of Joyful Eating, the self-care framework she's pioneered, which she details in her book, Thoughts Are Habits Too. Joyful Eating works, she says, "because the right self-care habits, with some patience and practice, make what's truly important for the health of our brains and body happen automatically."

“No one is immune to the quick fix and diet culture surrounding us. No one is born knowing how to cope with stress or process their emotions. And certainly, no one is born knowing how to create habits by design,” Lang notes. “Instead of dieting and focusing on restriction, which lead to cravings and overeating, it's far better to focus on what you can control and create the conditions for success.”

Similar insights are woven throughout Thoughts Are Habits Too. Critical perspectives like:

• The essential healthy habits for lasting weight loss

• Why dieting makes weight loss unnecessarily hard

• How diet culture undermines self-worth and self-esteem

• The key to breaking old habits

• How to make peace with food

Lang’s understanding was born of her own experience. Her personal struggle with body image and weight started when she was a teenager and continued into her mid-thirties. After a successful decade-long stint in high tech, working at Oracle, Netscape and Yahoo, in 2004 she decided to leave high tech to pursue her passion by becoming the owner of Pacific Heights Health Club. Over the next 15 years, she and her team helped thousands of clients lose weight and achieve their health and wellness goals.

She discovered what worked and what didn't work when it came to making habits stick, which led her to start her "Happy and Healthy with Amy Lang" podcast and online coaching company called Moxie Club, in addition to writing her bestselling book.

“Rediscovering joyful eating is within the reach of all of us,” she says. “Food isn't the problem. And focusing on portion control only makes it worse. Instead, focusing on self-care and healthy habits are the keys to living the life you want.”

