HMP Global’s International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) features innovative, patient-focused technology

The ISET Townhall, held from 8:20 – 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, focuses on the implications of AI in endovascular therapy.

Townhall session highlights practical applications and challenges of artificial intelligence in patient care and implications for the future.

MALVERN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As healthcare technology rapidly advances, HMP Global’s 2024 International Symposium on Endovascular Therapy (ISET) will feature discussion and debates on new techniques, incorporating artificial intelligence into patient care, and procedures that further improve outcomes.

ISET will be held January 22-25 in Miami Beach, Fla. Now in its 36th year, ISET is the premier arena for pioneering and practical endovascular education, welcoming interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, interventional cardiologists, and their teams for a robust, hands-on educational program with takeaways that can immediately be implemented into practice.

“ISET has long been the leading meeting in endovascular therapy, and this year we are excited to delve into artificial intelligence and both the challenges and opportunities that come with its introduction into clinical practice,” said ISET Founder and Course Director Barry T. Katzen, MD, FACC, FACR, FSIR. “It is happening now and will continue into the future. The hope is that our audience will leave with an understanding of how AI will affect them and what plans they should be making to improve care and outcomes for their patients.”

The ISET Townhall, held from 8:20 – 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, focuses on the implications of AI in endovascular therapy. Town hall discussions begin with a keynote presentation by Peter Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, “Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: The Good, The Bad, and The Scary.” An interventional cardiologist and engineer, Dr. Fitzgerald is the director of the Center for Cardiovascular Technology and Director of the Cardiovascular Core Analysis Laboratory (CCAL) and a professor in both the Departments of Medicine and Engineering at Stanford University. He has also been the principle/founder of 21 medical device companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, and he heads the Stanford/Asia MedTech innovation program.

The ISET Townhall continues with sessions on:

- “Current Challenges for the FDA in Assessing and Approving AI Products,” led by Troy Tazbaz, Director of Digital Health at the Food & Drug Administration

- “Role of AI in Procedural Medicine,” led by Sanjay Misra, MD, FSIR, FAHA, FACR, Professor of Radiology at Mayo Clinic Rochester

- “Potential AI Applications for Intervention,” led by Dania Daye, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Interventional Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School, and Research Faculty Member at the MGH/HST Martinos Center for Biomedical Imaging

- “Current and Future Challenges Regarding AI in Scientific Publications and Editorial Review,” led by Daniel Sze, MD, PhD, Professor of Interventional Radiology at Stanford University

Immediately following the town hall keynote and sessions, there will be a panel discussion with the presenters and an opportunity for audience Q&A.

Educational Program

ISET’s four-day educational program includes more than 150 sessions presented by faculty experts, including focused symposia, more than 15 live cases and exams, early career sessions, tutorials, updates on critical issues from the past year, disruptors in the future of endovascular therapy including GLP1 and related agents, and ground-breaking research including late-breaking clinical data.

The program is strengthened by continued endorsement from the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), continued partnership with the Society of Vascular Medicine (SVM) and the Society of Vascular Surgery (SVS), and recently confirmed session developed in partnership with the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) and SIR.

For more information or to register, visit hmpglobalevents.com/iset.

