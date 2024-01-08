Oasis Engineering Completes Engineering for Dr. King Statue in Winter Park

MLK Statue Render The Ripple MLK Monument Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering proudly announces the completion of the engineering design for the new Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Winter Park.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oasis Engineering, a prominent engineering firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida, proudly announces the completion of the engineering design for the new Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. statue in Winter Park. With the design phase successfully finalized, the city is set to commence construction with a groundbreaking ceremony at the 22nd Annual Unity Heritage Festival.

Celebrating the Legacy: Groundbreaking and Unity Heritage Festival

This momentous occasion will be marked by a groundbreaking ceremony on January 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, located at the intersection of Denning Drive and Morse Boulevard. The event is part of the Unity Heritage Festival, running from January 14 to January 15, which honors family heritage and raises funds for the Educational Fulfillment Fund for economically disadvantaged youth.

Oasis Engineering’s Crucial Role

Under the guidance of Enrique Lairet, PE, Principal Engineer, Oasis Engineering LLC has meticulously engineered the support structure for the “Ripple,” a life-size, bronze statue of Dr. King, surrounded by marble walls. This engineering feat ensures the statue’s structural integrity and longevity, symbolizing the strength and resilience of Dr. King’s legacy.

Enrique Lairet remarks, “Seeing our engineering plans come to life with the start of construction is a proud moment for Oasis Engineering. Our commitment to excellence in engineering is mirrored in this project, where safety, durability, and respect for Dr. King’s legacy were paramount. We are honored to have contributed to a project of such cultural and historical significance.”

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering is renowned for its expertise in engineering, providing innovative, safe, and reliable solutions across a broad spectrum of projects. The firm’s involvement in the Dr. King statue project exemplifies their commitment to community-oriented projects and engineering excellence.

MLK Monument: Inspiring Dreams and Fostering Peace in Winter Park