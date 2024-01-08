Door Services Corporation Now Services And Installs Automatic Doors For Walk-In Cooler Applications
Door Services Corporation launch the Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door, enhancing retail beer storage with advanced motion sensors.HATFIELD, PA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horton Automatics, a leading manufacturer of premium access solutions, recently announced a new partnership with Anthony to offer retailers an energy-efficient upgrade for their walk-in coolers with the all-new Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door. This cutting-edge door, born from the partnership of two industry leaders, redefines the standards of efficiency, durability, and convenience in beer storage solutions.
J Elias Campos, VP Marketing for Horton Pedestrian Access, expresses his enthusiasm:
"Our partnership with Anthony has resulted in a product that reflects Horton's commitment to excellence. The Automatic Beer Cave Door ensures seamless two-way traffic with its advanced motion sensors, and it offers unmatched durability, allowing retailers to modernize their beer caves effectively.”
Where Does Door Services Corporation Branch Locations Come In?
“Every Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door includes a full-service installation and service by Certified Horton Dealers – taking the guesswork out of whether your Beer Cave door is installed properly,” Campos adds.
Door Services Corporation is proud to be a Horton Automatics Company and can offer installation and service in all of our coverage areas.
The Anthony Automatic Beer Cave Door provides maximum merchandise visibility for an enhanced customer experience, while lowering operational costs. It features motion sensors on both sides to allow for easy two-way traffic and a heavy-duty drive train for greater longevity. It is available in six sizes as well as single- and double-door configurations.
These walk-in cooler doors are engineered to optimize walk-in refrigeration offerings, allowing retailers to enhance their offerings and boost revenue in high-demand periods.
Walk-in coolers are staples for restaurants, hotels, supermarkets, convenience stores and any other place that needs to store fresh, frozen, or pre-cooled food products. You can learn about the 11 Benefits of Having a Walk-in Cooler with Automatic Doors for Retail Applications here.
ABOUT DOOR SERVICES CORPORATION
Your expert partner for pedestrian door service and installation, our company was built on quality products and long-term customer partnerships. We are a member of the American Association of Automatic Door Manufacturers. Our AAADM certified technicians have over 50 years of product knowledge. We service and repair all doors and windows models of all automatic door manufacturers.
24/7 emergency service is available to meet your after hour needs in designated coverage areas:
Advanced Door Service - Eastern Pennsylvania, Baltimore, DC, Virginia and Northern Georgia
Advanced Door Automation - North Carolina and east to the coastal regions
Keystone Automatic Door Enterprises - Northern Pennsylvania
Allegheny Door Enterprises - Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia
Automatic Door Enterprises - Eastern Pennsylvania
Del-Mar Door Service - Delaware
Door Controls – Louisiana
Door Control, Inc – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Northeast New York
Door Concepts, Inc – Rhode Island and Eastern Massachusetts
Eastern Door Service - New Jersey
Texas Access Controls - Dallas, Houston, Austin and Corpus Christi, Texas areas
Horton Automatics of Ontario - Ottawa Valley and Southern Ontario, Canada
