FARM Cost Share Second Round Recipients Announced

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) is announcing the second round of recipients for the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture, and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share program.

The FARM cost share is aimed at stabilizing and strengthening the agriculture and forestry supply chain. In this second round, $13.35 million was awarded to 18 agricultural, food, forestry, and nonprofit entities in Tennessee.

“FARM funding has already positively affected Tennessee’s agricultural sectors and we are pleased to continue those efforts with the second of three rounds of funding,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “This time, we received 114 applications and funding requests exceeded $52 million. We thank Governor Lee and the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group for supporting the state’s farm and forest families.”

Each application was scored independently by three TDA staff members and then reevaluated by a larger group of TDA staff with agribusiness expertise. Scores were based on weighted criteria including the economic designation of the county of origin, operational increase expected from the completed project, anticipated impact on Tennessee’s food and fiber supply chain, readiness and evidence of financial capacity to complete the project, and demonstration of collaboration with industry and community partners. An independent consulting firm assisted with the process by advising on the application, the scorecard, and data management.

Businesses that receive financial assistance through FARM are not required to repay the funds. Cost share dollars are part of the State of Tennessee’s American Rescue Plan funding through the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

The following businesses will receive funding in round two:

Blaze It Firewood Products, LLC, Benton County - Forestry Manufacturer

Cardin Forest Products, LLC, Marion County - Sawmill

Carl Alexander Forsbach, Hardin County - Grain Handling Operation

Cheekee Greens Farms, LLC, Smith County - Farmers Cooperative Project

Chester County Grain, Inc., Chester County - Grain Handling Operation

Davis Farms, Lake County - Grain Handling Operation

Dylan Hankins, Bledsoe County - Hay Producer

Elizabeth Fugate, Claiborne County - Meat Processor

Floyd A Miller, Carter County - Sawmill

Gilliam Logging, Grundy County - Logger

Harrogate Plant and Produce, Claiborne County - Specialty Crop Producer

Healthy Flavors, Inc., Williamson County - Specialty Crop Producer

Henosis LLC, Davidson County - Specialty Crop Producer

Oak Grove Farms, Sumner County - Specialty Crop Producer

Unaka Forest Products, Inc., Washington County - Forestry Manufacturer

United Farm & Home Cooperative, Maury County - Farmers Cooperative Project

Winell Lee Lumber Co., Putnam County - Sawmill

Whisper Creek Farm, LLC, Meigs County - Meat Processor



Eligible applicants that did not receive funding this time may apply for the last round. That application period is March 1-31, 2024. More details can be found online at www.tn.gov/FARM.

Contact TDA’s Business Development Division at business.development@tn.gov with questions.