Houston-Area is Home to One of the Best Superintendents in the Country

Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Tomball ISD AASA Finalists for 2024 National Superintendent of the Year®

Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Tomball ISD, named one of the four finalists for the National Superintendent of the Year!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AASA, The School Superintendents Association, recently announced the four finalists for the 2024 National Superintendent of the Year®. This distinction honors school system leaders throughout the country who are making a positive difference in the lives of the students they serve in addition to ensuring the safety and wellness of their school communities.

Tomball ISD Superintendent, and the 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year, Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, was selected as one of the four finalists out of more than 7,200 superintendents serving school systems throughout the country. In September 2023, following Salazar-Zamora’s selection as Region 4 Superintendent of the Year, the Texas Association of School Boards named her the 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year. She is the first Hispanic female to receive the honor. Now, as a state nominee for AASA National Superintendent of the Year, Salazar-Zamora will be considered by a panel of judges from across the U.S. that will select four finalists to be interviewed in January. The 2024 National Superintendent of the Year will be announced, and the state nominees will be honored at AASA’s National Conference on Education, February 15-17, 2024, in San Diego, Calif.

Salazar-Zamora earned the prestigious 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) earlier this year. She is regarded as an exceptional leader and is the first Superintendent in Tomball ISD's history to claim the title of Texas Superintendent of the Year. In addition, Salazar-Zamora became the first female Hispanic Superintendent to receive this honor, marking a significant milestone in the Superintendent of the Year program's history.

Tomball ISD, located in the Houston area, is a fast-growth school district with one of the highest academic achievement levels in the State of Texas, all while maintaining strong conservative financial management practices. The innovative and award-winning district is home to almost 23,000 students and more than 3,100 employees.

As the Team Tomball leader, Salazar-Zamora has elevated Tomball ISD into the Top Ranked School District in the Houston area, while also being honored as a 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards finalist in both Large School District and Outstanding School Board categories, the only school district in Texas recognized for one than one award.

Salazar-Zamora brings more than 36 years of experience in education and has led Tomball ISD as Superintendent of Schools since 2017.