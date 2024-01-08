MDC offering free guided winter birding hike Jan. 24 near Cameron

Submit Release
St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Wallace State Park south of Cameron. Winter is a good time to go birding. Without foliage on trees and shrubs, birds are more easily spotted. Winter also brings migrants from the north.

Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will lead the hike. He will help participants spot and identify birds. Topics such as what natural habitats birds prefer will be discussed. Participants will need to dress for the weather. They can leave the hike to return to cars at any time.

This birding hike is open to participants 12 years and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GY.

