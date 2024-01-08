QUICK QUACK CAR WASH OPENS FIRST LOCATION IN THE DALLAS-FORT WORTH MARKET, CELEBRATES WITH GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES
Quick Quack celebrates its new location in Arlington with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days!
Our mission is to ‘Change Lives for the Better’ and we are always excited to raise money for local causes in the community we will soon serve”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, a leading provider of express car wash services, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its first location in Arlington, Texas. The new Arlington location, located at 3022 S Cooper St. marks the first of 15 additional locations planned in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. This new location joins 46 other Quick Quack Car Wash locations in Texas throughout Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Houston, and Rio Grande Valley.
— Travis Kimball
The grand opening celebration will kick off on Monday, January 8, 2024, and will conclude on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The event includes a fundraiser, a chance to win a year of free car washes, and 12 days of free car washes.
The fundraiser will raise money for the BarbaraCares Foundation. The BarbaraCares Foundation provides free mammograms to local women who are at-risk, uninsured, and who might otherwise go without. Customers can preview the wash and donate on Monday, January 8, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Any funds raised during this time will be matched by Quick Quack Car Wash up to a certain amount. Rain or shine, Quick Quack will give a free car wash to all customers who support and donate to the cause.
“Our mission is to ‘Change Lives for the Better’ and we are always excited to raise money for local causes in the community we will soon serve,” said Travis Kimball, Founding Partner of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to our preview fundraiser, we always look for nonprofits, groups/organizations, and individuals to host their next fundraiser with us as we look forward to being active in the community and becoming the favorite car wash of Arlington.”
On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes!
Kimball, “We’ve seen lines begin as early as 3 a.m. and we’ve seen lines begin the day before our kickoff of 12 Days of Free Car Washes, so we are excited to celebrate the lucky winners and the first 100 customers.”
Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack’s 12 days of free car washes and invites customers to visit the new location in Arlington to receive the top wash package for free.
The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, January 10, 2024, through Sunday, January 21, 2024. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.
About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named “Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of “Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers “Don’t Drive Dirty!”™
