Bridge Work Prompts Traffic Shift on Interstate 24 in Coffee County

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on I-24 in Coffee County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that will have an impact on traffic. As part of the bridge replacement project on I-24 at SR 2 in Coffee County, Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will shift interstate traffic nightly (from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am local time) beginning Tuesday evening, January 9, 2024, through Friday evening, January 12, 2024.

During these times, traffic on I-24 will be shifted at mile marker 105 in both directions to the Exit 105 ramps. In addition, US 41 (SR 2) at log mile 8.2 will be closed in both directions.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they navigate the traffic shift. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for information regarding statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for their destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

