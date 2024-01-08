Foreign minister Tobias Billström to receive Japan’s foreign minister Yōko Kamikawa

SWEDEN, January 8 - Published 08 January 2024

On Wednesday 10 January, Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billström will receive Japan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Yōko Kamikawa. Agenda items for the meeting include bilateral issues, the foreign and security policy situation in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region and the situation in the Middle East.

There will be a photo opportunity ahead of the meeting.

Time: 10 January 2024 at 12:00

Place: Gustav Adolfs Torg, Ministry for Foreign Affairs. Photo opportunity upon arrival at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs (Gustaf Adolfs torg 1) at 12.00. Photographers who have registered in advance may attend in person. Practical information: Advance registration is required by 09.00 on Wednesday 10 January via email to Nina Kefi (see press contacts). Please provide your name and the name of your editorial office, and include a copy of your press credentials. Entry for the photo opportunity (photographers only) from 11.30 via Gustav Adolfs torg 1.