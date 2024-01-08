Trey Kennedy to Bring Comedy Show to Palladium Times Square in NYC on April 23, 2024
Trey Kennedy, popular comedian, and social media star, will be performing at Palladium Times Square in NYC on April 23, 2024NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trey Kennedy is coming to the Big Apple for a night of comedy! The popular comedian and social media star will be performing at Palladium Times Square on April 23, 2024. This highly anticipated show is expected to sell out quickly when tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 10th at 10 am EST.
Known for his relatable and hilarious content, Trey Kennedy’s videos have become a staple in the online world, making him one of the most sought-after comedians in the industry. Now, fans will have the chance to see him live and experience his wit and humor in person at the Palladium Times Square.
Trey Kennedy, born and raised in Oklahoma, never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.
Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12+ million followers. He currently has a podcast titled “Correct Opinions” and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States. Trey’s self-produced comedy special “Are You For Real?” can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content to deliver some joy where it's needed and help people find some common ground through comedy.
Tickets for Trey Kennedy's Grow Up show at the Palladium Times Square will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, January 10th at 10 am EST on Ticketmaster.com . Don't miss seeing this rising star in the comedy world live in New York City. For more information, visit the Palladium Times Square website or follow Trey Kennedy on social media for updates. Get ready for a night out of non-stop laughter on April 23, 2024!
Baker Concerts
Baker Concerts
email us here