Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular; An Evening Exclusively For Swifties on Aug. 2nd at Palladium Times Square in NYC
Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular featuring an epic laser display, large-screen LED video wall, and a live performance by DJ Jexxa will be in NYC on Aug. 2ndNEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For one night only, the exclusive experience that is Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular, will be illuminating the Palladium Times Square theatre in New York City on Friday, August 2nd.
This extraordinary evening is designed exclusively for Swifties of all ages, with a show that includes an epic laser display, a large-screen LED video wall, and a live performance by DJ Jexxa.
Taylor Shines is an immersive concert experience celebrating the illustrious music career of Taylor Swift and allows fans to relive the magic of Taylor's music. For two thrilling hours, you'll be serenaded with performances of Taylor's greatest hits, including fan favorites like "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," "You Belong with Me," "Shake it Off," and "Welcome to New York." This is a one night only event for New Yorkers to reconnect with the same songs that have touched people’s hearts worldwide and shaped their lives, in the heart of NYC.
The concert sound & lighting is top-notch, and DJ Jexxa keeps the energy going with her great Taylor singing voice and exceptional stage presence. Along with the most excellent laser show on the planet, Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular offers a unique and thrilling interpretation of a live Taylor Swift show. So, grab your tickets now and prepare for an unforgettable night of entertainment. Taylor Shines—The Laser Spectacular is unlike any other concert, providing an audio and visual experience Taylor Swift fans haven’t seen yet.
Tickets are on sale now and available at Ticketmaster or the Palladium Times Square website.
