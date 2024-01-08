Maryland Hosts Waterfowl Hunting Day for Youth, Veterans, and Military on Feb. 3

January 8, 2024

Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel can experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day; Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. A previous hunting day was held in November.

“This special hunt day, reserved for youth, active duty military, and veteran hunters, gives experienced hunters a great opportunity to introduce someone new to Maryland’s waterfowling heritage,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “For many folks, whether they’re a mentor or a hunter, this day represents one last chance to experience a duck or goose blind together before many of our hunting seasons close for the year.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and military reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on Feb. 4, 2023.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements. Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.