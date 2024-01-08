Grants for Afterschool and Summer Learning Programs Now Available, Application Deadline April 10, 2024

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from organizations interested in implementing comprehensive afterschool and summer learning programs in 2024-2025. It is anticipated that roughly $3.5 million will be available to issue grant awards this spring.

Authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Act of 2015, the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program provides competitive grant funding to support before-school, after school, and summer learning programs that focus on improving the academic performance of students in Pre-Kindergarten through grade 12.

The primary purpose of the 21st CCLC program is to provide funding for school and community partnerships that establish or expand community learning center programs. These programs provide students in high-need, economically disadvantaged communities with academic tutoring and enrichment opportunities designed to complement their school-day academic program. In addition, these programs can provide a broad array of additional support services related to overall student health and well-being.

Local 21st CCLC programs – which can be located in elementary schools, secondary schools or similarly accessible community facilities – provide high-quality support services to students during non-school hours. As such, these programs also support working parents and families by providing safe, supportive learning environments for students at times when school is not normally in session.

The request for proposal (RFP), which includes information regarding eligibility, program requirements, and more, is available here. An informational webinar for this RFP will also be posted to the Department’s application website on January 24, 2024. It is strongly recommended that interested organizations view this presentation, in its entirety, before submitting a proposal for 21st CCLC program funding.

Below is the anticipated timeline for the Department’s current 21st CCLC grant competition:

January 9, 2024—RFP Released to Public

January 24, 2024—Informational Webinar Posted Online

February 7, 2024—Deadline for Submission of Questions in Response to RFP

February 21, 2024—Interested Organizations Submit Intent to Apply Form

April 10, 2024—Proposal Deadline

April 2024—Formal Peer Review of Proposals

May 2024—Grant Award Notifications

July 1, 2024—Grant Award Start Date

Please be advised that the dates above are subject to change. Interested organizations must consult the RFP document for the most accurate dates and deadlines regarding this opportunity.

For more information on the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Program, contact State Coordinator, Travis Doughty, at travis.w.doughty@maine.gov.