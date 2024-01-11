Silicon Valley Veteran Mirek Kren Joins Safetica as CEO, Opens Office in San Jose

Mirek Kren, Safetica CEO

Silicon Valley veteran Mirek Kren joins Safetica as new CEO to push strategic expansion in North America and AI transformation, and opens new office in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in data loss prevention and insider risk management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of industry veteran Mirek Kren as its new CEO along with the opening of its new offices in San Jose. Following its mission of excellent data protection made easy, Safetica has grown over the last 15 years to protect close to 1 million devices in 120 countries.

With a wealth of experience garnered over 15 years in Silicon Valley, Mirek brings a unique blend of expertise in cybersecurity, extensive experience and networks in B2B channel and distribution in his previous roles, combined with direct technology sales and marketing knowledge, to lead Safetica into a new era of growth and innovation.

“This marks an incredibly thrilling moment for me. Safetica has a track record of innovation and disruption in the DLP industry” said Kren. "The emergence and rapid adoption of new technologies like ChatGPT pose fresh challenges and threats for business. That's where we step in—to ensure that through the application of AI and advanced cloud security strategies, we keep them protected, with nearly no overhead. Over the next three years, we are planning a rapid expansion of our footprint in North America, starting with our new office in San Jose. Stay tuned for more exciting news.”

Safetica offers its award-winning DLP and Insider Risk Management solutions, available for deployment both on-premises and in the cloud. Safetica continues to see surging demand, particularly from North America, as the product has earned a remarkable reputation among IT admins and cybersecurity personnel across the globe as reflected in its rankings on Gartner, G2, and Capterra.

The product addresses all challenges associated with the resurgence of hybrid work across vast geographies, escalating threat complexities in safeguarding sensitive data from internal actors, and the heightened regulatory landscape across North America. This includes compliance with regulations such as HIPAA, HITRUST, various state-wide regulations in the US like the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, and the newly enacted Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act for financial institutions. The company has signed multiple agreements with new strategic partners and resellers in the US, including in the MSP space.