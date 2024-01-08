VPS remains leading securities firm on HCM City stock market

VIETNAM, January 8 -

HCM CITY — VPS Securities Joint Stock Company remained the top stock brokerage last quarter with a 19.9 per cent market share, with SSI Securities Corporation a distant second with 9.78 per cent, according to data released by the HCM Stock Exchange.

In the list of the top 10 securities companies announced by HOSE on January 5, Techcom Securities JSC climbed past VNDIRECT Securities Corporation into third position, with their market shares being 7.55 per cent and 6.64 per cent.

The rest of the top 10 were Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corporation (5.35 per cent), MB Securities (5.21 per cent), Mirae Asset (4.94 per cent), Vietcap Securities (4.6 per cent), FPT Securities (3.01 per cent) and KIS Vietnam (2.84 per cent).

For the full year too VPS was at the top with a 19.06 per cent market share, 1.68 percentage points higher than in 2022

SSI and VNDirect were second and third with 10.44 per cent and 7.01 per cent, the former marginally up and the latter slightly down.

TCBS rose from sixth place last year to fourth with a 6.32 per cent share, while HSC and Mirae Asset Securities fell to fifth and sixth.

According to HoSE, the stock market experienced a volatile year.

The VN-Index ended the year at 1,129.93 points, up 12.2 per cent from 2022.

The average trading per session during the year was worth VNĐ15.12 trillion, down 11.07 per cent.

Việt Nam has two other bourses: Hanoi Stock Exchange and UPCoM. — VNS