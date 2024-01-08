Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,317 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,617 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Virtual Town Halls on State Superintendent Search

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Virtual Town Halls on State Superintendent Search

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

MEDIA CONTACT:
Zach Hands, 410-767-0467
zachary.hands1@maryland.gov

 

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Virtual Town Halls on State Superintendent Search

 

BALTIMORE, MD (January 8, 2024) The Maryland State Board of Education will host a series of virtual town halls to obtain feedback from families, educators, administrators and community members  on the State Superintendent of Schools selection process.

The town halls will be conducted by executive search firm Hazard, Young and Attea (HYA)  via Zoom on the following dates:

Tuesday, January 16 – 9 a.m.
Wednesday, January 17 – 1 p.m.
Thursday, January 18 – 6 p.m.

This outreach will help to inform the State Board on the leadership qualities and attributes that Marylanders identify as critical for the role of State Superintendent. 

Dr. Jack Smith, former Interim State Superintendent of Schools and former Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent, will facilitate the town halls on behalf of HYA and the State Board. More information on the State Superintendent search process and the Zoom links to join the town halls can be found here.

For those unable to attend the town halls, this survey is available to share thoughts on the next State Superintendent, whose term will begin July 1 and continue through June 30, 2028. 

The State Board will continue to seek public input throughout the search process and will provide regular updates through the Maryland State Department of Education and State Board websites.

You just read:

Maryland State Board of Education to Host Virtual Town Halls on State Superintendent Search

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more