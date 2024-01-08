Wake & Make Media, Hollywood's Premier Marketing and Production Company, Expands Operations to South Florida
Wake & Make Media, a leading marketing and production company based in Hollywood, California, is thrilled to announce its official relocation to South Florida.
With a reputation for working with industry giants such as Amazon, Ciroc, Professional Bull Riding, Miss Universe, and Kevin Hart's LOL Network, Wake & Make Media is now dedicated to assisting smaller brands and businesses in establishing a powerful online presence. The company's Hollywood-trained team leverages its expertise to create top-tier digital content, providing a level of quality that makes it appear as though clients have enlisted the services of a major Hollywood studio—all at an affordable price point.
Megan Nager, the CEO of Wake & Make Media, expressed her enthusiasm about the move, saying, "We're excited to bring the glamour and professionalism of Hollywood to South Florida. Our mission is to empower local businesses by offering them the same high-quality digital content that has made Wake & Make Media a trusted partner for industry giants."
Corey Turner, the company's CMO, added, "Having worked on A-list films and with major players in the entertainment industry, we understand the importance of storytelling and visual appeal. Our team is dedicated to bringing Hollywood magic to every project we undertake."
Wake & Make Media specializes in a range of services, including video production, social media marketing, branding, and digital content creation. By combining the expertise of Megan Nager and Corey Turner with their Hollywood-trained team, the company aims to elevate the online presence of businesses in South Florida and beyond.
For more information about Wake & Make Media and its services, please visit www.wakeandmakemedia.com.
About Wake & Make Media:
Wake & Make Media is a Hollywood-based marketing and production company founded by Megan Nager, a SAG actor, comedian, and author, and Corey Turner, an award-winning cinematographer with a background in A-list films and experience at Endeavor, LA's biggest production house and talent agency. The company specializes in providing high-quality digital content to businesses, helping them establish a strong and impactful online presence.
Wake & Make Media Sizzle Reel