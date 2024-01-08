UBEO Business Services Acquires Bay Copy, Expanding its Presence in the Boston Metro Area

This latest strategic acquisition solidifies the UBEO presence in the Boston market

AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UBEO Business Services, a nationally renowned leader in business technology services, is thrilled to announce that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Bay Copy, a company based on the South Shore of Massachusetts, with an impressive 51-year history of delivering top-notch services to its valued customers. This latest strategic acquisition further solidifies the UBEO footprint in the Boston Metro Area.

Bay Copy is a trusted name in the Greater Boston market, providing innovative office solutions to a diverse clientele, including the healthcare and financial industries. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and stellar track record have made them an integral part of the local business community. Bay Copy has been a staunch supporter of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce as well as numerous other local organizations.

The entire Bay Copy team will remain with the company under the new ownership, and Bay Copy will continue to operate from its present location at 100 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA.

Ray Belanger, President of Bay Copy, said, "We are excited to join the UBEO family. This partnership opens up new horizons for our customers and employees alike. UBEO's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with our core values, and we look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service as part of the UBEO team."

UBEO CEO Jim Sheffield shared his enthusiasm for the further expansion into the Boston market, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Bay Copy into the UBEO family. Their long-standing reputation for quality service and innovation is a perfect fit for UBEO's vision. This acquisition further strengthens our presence in the Greater Boston market and enhances our ability to provide comprehensive business technology solutions to our clients." In 2021 UBEO acquired the Saugus, MA –based Business Copy Associates, which has served the region since 1962.

Bay Copy's impressive legacy of service and dedication to its customers can be traced back to its founding in 1972 by Ray Belanger, Sr. The company transitioned ownership to his son Ray Belanger in 1992, who has served as owner until the recent acquisition by UBEO. Over the past five decades, Bay Copy has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of its clients, earning a reputation for excellence and reliability. Bay Copy has won both local and national awards, including being named as an Elite Dealer from ENX Magazine for 25 consecutive years. To learn more about Bay Copy's history and services, please visit their website at baycopy.com.

UBEO Business Services operates in 14 states across the nation, with a network of over 50 locations, delivering a wide range of business technology services to help organizations thrive. To explore the comprehensive solutions UBEO offers, please visit ubeo.com.

The acquisition of Bay Copy represents a significant step forward in UBEO's mission to provide unparalleled business technology services while expanding its presence in the Boston Metro Area. UBEO looks forward to continuing to serve the local community and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

