Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,574 in the last 365 days.

DoHS Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program for Low-Income Residents

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), formerly part of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), will begin mailing applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on January 8, 2024, to those who received LIEAP this past season. ​

If determined eligible, a one-time payment will be issued to the Public Service Commission-regulated heating vendor indicated on the application. If the household heats with bulk fuel, i.e., wood, coal, or liquified petroleum gas, the payment will be mailed to the individual. 

Individuals can return the application by U.S. Mail to their local DoHS office or complete it online at www.wvpath.wv.gov. Applications must be returned by January 26, 2024.  

The maximum allowable gross income levels for LIEAP Federal Fiscal Year 2024 are listed below.

Household Size

Gross Monthly Income Limit

1

$2,186

2

$2,859

3

$3,532

4

$4,205

5

$4,877

6

$5,550

7

$5,678

8

$6.320

9

$6,963

10*

$7,605


*For each additional person above 10, add $642. Households whose countable income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded from LIEAP.


LIEAP clients may contact their local DoHS office for more information.

You just read:

DoHS Announces Low Income Energy Assistance Program for Low-Income Residents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more