Job Opening: Government Information Administrative Specialist, Intermediate

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $40 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

This position may be a hybrid position. The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) Government Information Division (GID) has an opening for an Office and Administrative Specialist, Intermediate in the St. Paul office. The Government Information Division (GID) collects and analyzes local government financial data, which is assembled in regular reports provided to the Legislature and the public. This position provides skilled support services for the GID in the formatting, completion, release, and publication of reports as well as other support services. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Serves as first line of communication for local government calls and emails for the GID on complex statutory reporting requirements and basic accounting. GID maintains a telephone line and three separate division email accounts.

Prepares and formats reports, newsletters, training materials and other types of letters, and emails for release. Responsible for CTAS Manual updates and updating OSA website with division reports, training material, and ADA compliance.

Communicates with local governments not meeting the annual statutory reporting requirements. Identifies the reasoning and provides necessary assistance to the local governments to gain compliance in meeting statutory reporting requirements. Assists the GID Director in sending noncompliance notices to local government officials and state legislators.

Prepares and maintains division wide documents for record retention and working GID vendors for destruction.

Assists the Tax Increment Financing Division as needed.

Department : Government Information Division

: Government Information Division Job ID : 72721

: 72721 Number of Positions Available : 1

: 1 Location : St. Paul

: St. Paul Closing Date : 1/26/2024

: 1/26/2024 Salary Range: $19.57 - $25.95/hourly; $40,862 - $54,183/annually



Minimum Qualifications

Skills in business English sufficient to compose and edit correspondence and reports using proper grammar, punctuation, and spelling.

English speaking skills sufficient to communicate effectively with a wide variety of individuals.

Skills in customer service sufficient to provide prompt, courteous, and accurate information to customers over the phone and in person.

Skills in word processing sufficient to draft letters, memos, and reports.

Skills in the use of spreadsheet software sufficient to format and edit spreadsheet documents.

Skills in the use of a database software to enter data and retrieve data quickly and accurately.

Preferred Qualifications

Two or more years of experience entering data into database systems.

Two or more years of experience formatting, editing, and drafting reports.

Two or more years of experience working in a finance or audit setting.

Two or more years of experience working in an office or clerical setting.

Experience with preparing accessible documents under the Americans with Disability Act or similar laws.

Physical Requirements

Requires occasional lifting and carrying of less than 10 pounds, along with walking and standing to perform job duties.

Additional Requirements

Must be legally authorized to work in country of employment without sponsorship for employment visa status (e.g., H1B status).

Job offer is contingent upon candidate passing a job-related background check that may include the following: reference checks to verify job-related credentials, and a criminal background check.

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.